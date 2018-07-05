Paredes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday for High-A Lakeland in its 6-0 win over Jupiter.

Paredes has posted a career-worst strikeout rate (16.4 percent) this season, but it's been an acceptable trade-off for him to tap into more power. The 19-year-old is sitting on a .439 slugging percentage -- a 52-point uptick from what he posted in the Midwest League in 2017 -- through 293 plate appearances with Lakeland. His bat has been especially hot since the beginning of June, with Paredes slashing .326/.371/.554 with 12 extra-base hits over that stretch.