Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Bat heating up at High-A
Paredes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday for High-A Lakeland in its 6-0 win over Jupiter.
Paredes has posted a career-worst strikeout rate (16.4 percent) this season, but it's been an acceptable trade-off for him to tap into more power. The 19-year-old is sitting on a .439 slugging percentage -- a 52-point uptick from what he posted in the Midwest League in 2017 -- through 293 plate appearances with Lakeland. His bat has been especially hot since the beginning of June, with Paredes slashing .326/.371/.554 with 12 extra-base hits over that stretch.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.