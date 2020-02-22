Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Dealing with arm soreness
Paredes is dealing with right arm soreness, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Paredes has been focusing on developing at third base this spring, but he'll likely be limited for several days as he's experiencing pain in his throwing arm. The 20-year-old is expected to begin the season with Triple-A Toledo, but he could make his major-league debut at some point in 2020 if he cam play well in the minors.
