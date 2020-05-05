Paredes will probably get 400-500 at-bats at the Triple-A level before making his MLB debut, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Paredes would have likely made his MLB debut at some point this season if there was a normal schedule, but with play currently delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's unclear how soon he'll be able to log those Triple-A at-bats. The 21-year-old has never appeared above Double-A, so it makes sense that the Tigers want to get him some extended time at Triple-A before pushing him to the majors. Paredes may now have to wait until 2021 for his big league debut.