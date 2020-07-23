Paredes will open the year at the Tigers' alternate training site.
This isn't a surprise, despite the fact Paredes is on the 40-man roster. He missed time in February with a sore right shoulder and then tested positive for COVID-19. Paredes only rejoined the team last weekend, so he is behind the rest of the position players from a reps standpoint. Manager Ron Gardenhire noted that the infielder needs to get back into baseball shape. It's possible that we will see him make his MLB debut later this summer, but it's much more likely that he doesn't debut until 2021.