Paredes went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Monday's 7-2 loss to the White Sox.

Parades plated Detroit's only runs of the night on a fourth inning single. The 21-year-old is one of the organization's top prospects, and he should see regular action at third base or shortstop moving forward. He started at third in this one, with Willi Castro starting at short. Regular shortstop Niko Goodrum is day-to-day with a back injury, and it will be interesting to see what role Paredes has once Goodrum returns.