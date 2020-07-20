The Tigers plan to proceed slowly with Paredes due to the time he's missed over the spring and early summer, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Back in late February, Paredes missed some time in camp due to a sore right shoulder. The 21-year-old also has missed time since the team started summer camp, and he acknowledged that was due to a positive COVID-19 test. He was cleared to rejoin the team Friday and said he's feeling better, but the team won't rush him along. "He's missed a lot of time," manager Ron Gardenhire said. "We're going to let him ease back into this thing. He needs to get back into baseball shape, so we don't expect him to do too much here." Parades has yet to appear above Double-A, so he was unlikely to debut in the majors this year anyways, but his lost offseason should pretty much guarantee that he won't see MLB action until 2021 at the earliest.