Paredes, who split last season between third base and shortstop, is focusing on third this spring, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The 20-year-old is not known as a strong defender at shortstop, and his 5-foot-11, 225-pound frame likely plays better at third base moving forward. Paredes is expected to begin the year at Triple-A Toledo, and if he plays well there, he could debut with the Tigers at some point this season.