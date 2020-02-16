Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Focusing on third base
Paredes, who split last season between third base and shortstop, is focusing on third this spring, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The 20-year-old is not known as a strong defender at shortstop, and his 5-foot-11, 225-pound frame likely plays better at third base moving forward. Paredes is expected to begin the year at Triple-A Toledo, and if he plays well there, he could debut with the Tigers at some point this season.
