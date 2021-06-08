The Tigers recalled Paredes from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.
While he's up with the big club, Paredes should get the chance to fill in at third base for Jeimer Candelario (personal), who was placed on the bereavement list in a corresponding move. Paredes maintains a .732 OPS through 125 plate appearances at Triple-A this season, but he was far less impressive at the big-league level in 2020. He slashed .220/.278/.290 in 34 games with the Tigers last season, producing only five extra-base hits (one home run, four doubles) and no stolen bases across 108 plate appearances.
More News
-
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Won't break camp in big leagues•
-
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Goes deep Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Plays well at second•
-
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Spring debut coming Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Likely to make spring debut Monday•
-
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Held back by visa issues•