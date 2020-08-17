The Tigers selected Paredes' contract from their alternate training site Monday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Detroit called up three of their top prospects Monday, with starting pitchers Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize also making the jump from the alternate site. Skubal is slated to start Tuesday's game against the White Sox while Mize is scheduled to pitch Wednesday, so Paredes should be the first of the trio to debut, as general manager Al Avila said he expects the 21-year-old to be included in the lineup for Monday's series opener, per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. Paredes is expected to see most of his action at third base or shortstop, where Willi Castro and Niko Goodrum, respectively, have been serving as Detroit's top options. Since Goodrum is day-to-day with a back injury, Castro could temporarily slide over to shortstop to open up reps at the hot corner for Paredes, who slashed .282/.368/.416 with 13 home runs, five stolen bases and a 57:61 BB:K over 552 plate appearances at Double-A Erie last season.