Paredes went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Paredes was a late arrival to camp due to visa issues, but he's jumped out to a 3-for-9 start at the plate with the one home run. The 22-year-old recently played some second base in a Grapefruit League game, though he projects as the Tigers' regular third baseman once the regular season begins.

