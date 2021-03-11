Paredes went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.
Paredes was a late arrival to camp due to visa issues, but he's jumped out to a 3-for-9 start at the plate with the one home run. The 22-year-old recently played some second base in a Grapefruit League game, though he projects as the Tigers' regular third baseman once the regular season begins.
More News
-
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Plays well at second•
-
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Spring debut coming Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Likely to make spring debut Monday•
-
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Held back by visa issues•
-
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Records three hits Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Added to lineup•