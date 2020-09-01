site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Heads to bench
Paredes is not starting Tuesday against the Brewers.
Paredes has been decent at the plate through his first 11 big-league games, hitting .258/.361/.387. Willi Castro will take over at third base Tuesday.
