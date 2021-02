Paredes won't be available for Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies while he waits to pass a physical, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

After his arrival to spring training was delayed by visa issues, Paredes wasn't scheduled to start in Sunday's spring opener, but the 22-year-old has at least completed his COVID-19 intake testing. Passing the physical should merely be a formality for Paredes, who could be ready to play as soon as Monday's game against the Yankees.