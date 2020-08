Paredes is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Paredes has started eight of 10 games at third base since making his big-league debut Aug. 17, but he'll take a seat for Friday's Game 1, though he could still start the nightcap. He has a .269/.367/.423 slash line with one homer through 30 plate appearances. Willi Castro starts at third base for the Tigers in the matinee.