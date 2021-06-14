site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: On bench Monday
RotoWire Staff
Jun 14, 2021
Paredes isn't starting Monday against the Royals.
Paredes had started each of the last six games, but he'll get a breather after he went 0-for-5 with two walks and two strikeouts across his last two appearances. Harold Castro will take over at third base and bat second.
