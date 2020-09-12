site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-isaac-paredes-on-bench-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: On bench Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Paredes will be on the bench Saturday against the White Sox.
Paredes has struggled at the plate in his debut season, hitting .155/.222/.224 through his first 21 games. Sergio Alcantara starts at third base in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read