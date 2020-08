Paredes is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox.

After getting called up from the Tigers' alternate training site, Paredes started in each of the team's past three games at third base, going 1-for-9 with two walks, two RBI and a run scored. Willi Castro will get the nod at the hot corner Thursday, but expect Paredes to serve as the primary option at the position while he's up with the big club.