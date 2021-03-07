Paredes looked good at second base in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Paredes made a few diving catches and received strong reviews from teammates for his play at the keystone. The 22-year-old exclusively played third base during his debut 2020 season, but the ability to play several infield positions could help him earn more at-bats this season. Jonathan Schoop, who arrived at camp Sunday after being delayed due to visa issues, figures to be the regular second baseman for the Tigers once he clears intake testing and gets up to speed.