Paredes went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Twins.

Paredes collected three hits in a game for just the second time this season, and it was his first multi-hit effort of any kind since Aug. 25. The 21-year-old rookie hasn't done much at the plate with a .590 OPS across 30 games this year, though he should factor into the 2021 plans for the rebuilding Tigers.