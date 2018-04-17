Paredes is 9-for-37 (.243) with seven RBI, two home runs and three extra-base hits to begin the year at High-A Lakeland.

One of the youngest players in the league, Paredes only had 12 career home runs coming into 2018. Though the sample size is small, the 19-year-old seems to have increased his pop, as his ISO is an excellent .271, a career-high. And even though he's hitting for more power, Paredes' contact rate is still a solid 81 percent, showing his advanced ability to square up pitches. The lauded prospect is someone to watch in dynasty formats, even though his ETA isn't until 2020.

