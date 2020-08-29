site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Sitting for first game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Paredes isn't in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins.
Paredes will take a breather after starting eight of the last 10 games at third base. Willi Castro will serve as the third baseman for Saturday's matinee.
