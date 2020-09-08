site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Sitting Tuesday
Paredes isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Brewers.
Paredes has gone 0-for-18 with seven strikeouts over the past seven games, and he'll get a day off Tuesday. Sergio Alcantara will start at the hot corner in his place.
