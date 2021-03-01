Paredes (visa issues) is scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut Wednesday against the Phillies, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Paredes didn't arrive last week for the start of workouts for position players, but he's since resolved his immigration status. Though he'll be on the bench for Monday's game against the Yankees, the Tigers want him to put in another workout or two before clearing him for his spring debut. The 22-year-old is the leading candidate to serve as the Tigers' Opening Day starter at third base.