Paredes is starting at shortstop Friday against the White Sox.
Paredes's starting nod at shortstop comes as a bit of a surprise given that he was called up to fill in for Jeimer Candelario (personal) at third base, and is widely expected to see the bulk of his innings at the hot corner or second base in the coming years. Per Evan Woodbery of MLive.com, manager A.J. Hinch wants to give Paredes a look at shortstop, saying the prospect received "favorable reviews" during his time at the position during the minors.
