Paredes is starting at second base and batting sixth in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Friday but didn't get the chance to play when the twin bill was rained out. The 22-year-old is slashing just .172/.297/.345 in 11 games this season, but the Tigers likely want to evaluate their young players a bit more in the second half, so Paredes could see fairly regular playing time while he's with the big club.