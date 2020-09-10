site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Takes seat for second game
Paredes isn't in the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Paredes will take a seat for Thursday's nightcap after generating one single in three at-bats during Game 1. Sergio Alcantara will take over at third base during the second game.
