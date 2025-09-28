Jones went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Red Sox.

Jones delivered a two-run single in the fifth inning that ultimately won the game for the Tigers and secured their spot in the postseason. The outfielder is now riding a three-game hitting streak, during which time he's gone 4-for-9 with a home run and five RBI. Jones gives Detroit a potent bat against southpaws in the playoffs, as he's sporting a robust .970 OPS in those matchups this year.