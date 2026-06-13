Tigers' James Outman: Hits first 2026 home run

Outman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Guardians.

Playing in his first game with Detroit after getting claimed off waivers from the Twins on Thursday, Outman wasted little time in hitting his first home run with his new team as well as his first long ball of the season. The outfielder mostly struggled in Minnesota, posting a .156/.229/.250 slash line across 70 plate appearances. Outman will now get a chance to turn things around with the Tigers, though it remains to be seen what his role ultimately will be, and he's likely behind Matt Vierling for center field playing time, at least for now.