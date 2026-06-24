Tigers' James Outman: Taking seat versus lefty

Outman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Though Matt Vierling will get the call in center field for the second straight game while the Tigers go up against another lefty (Ryan Weathers), Outman may have moved into the strong side of a platoon at the position. Outman started over Vierling in the Tigers' last two matchups with righties and has gone 3-for-16 with a home run, a stolen base and a 2:10 BB:K overall since joining Detroit earlier this month as a waiver pickup from Minnesota.