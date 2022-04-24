The Tigers reinstated Baez (thumb) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Rockies in Detroit. He'll start at shortstop and bat third in the series finale, according to Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Baez was sidelined for just one day beyond the minimum amount of time on the IL with the sore right thumb, an injury that first surfaced April 13. Even though Baez wasn't sent out on a rehab assignment prior to being activated, the Tigers shouldn't have much hesitation about deploying him on an everyday basis now that he's back in action. Baez's return will likely leave fewer at-bats to go around for Harold Castro and Willi Castro.