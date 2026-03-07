Tigers' Javier Baez: Back in lineup Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baez (back) will start at second base and bat sixth in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Lower-back tightness kept Baez off the field for a few days but will not significantly hinder his preparations for the start of the season. The 33-year-old is off to a nice start this spring with four hits, including a homer, to go along with a stolen base through four exhibition games. He has three-position eligibility entering the 2026 campaign (3B, SS, OF) but his exact role is still to be determined.
More News
-
Tigers' Javier Baez: Expected back in lineup Saturday•
-
Tigers' Javier Baez: Scratched with back tightness•
-
Tigers' Javier Baez: Hits first spring home run•
-
Tigers' Javier Baez: WBC ban won't affect MLB status•
-
Tigers' Javier Baez: Plates four runs in Game 4•
-
Tigers' Javier Baez: Homers in regular-season finale•