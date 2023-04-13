Baez was removed from Thursday's game in the third inning after a baserunning error, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Baez was seemingly in for a positive performance, as he tallied his first extra-base hit of the season with a double in the second inning. However, he was doubled up on a routine flyball one batter later, after it appeared he forgot that there was only one out in the frame. He was subsequently pulled from the game, with Jonathan Schoop entering to play third base while Nick Maton shifted from the hot corner to shortstop.