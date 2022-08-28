Baez went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 11-2 win over the Rangers.

Baez was also caught stealing for the second time this season in 10 attempts. The shortstop is fully capable of full box scores like this, though they've been more few and far between this year. Baez has just a .634 OPS this season, and that mark has fallen to .583 in August. By comparison, his OPS has been above .800 in three of the last four years, with the shortened 2020 campaign the only exception.