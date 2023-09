Baez went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Angels.

Baez clocked a solo homer in the fourth inning before ripping a bases-clearing double in the eighth. He snapped a 16-game homerless drought and produced his first multi-RBI game since Aug. 21. Baez has just two home runs in 29 games since the start of August, slashing .195/.263/.287 during that span. For the year, he owns a .586 OPS with 27 extra-base hits through 511 plate appearances.