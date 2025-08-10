Baez went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Angels. He also stole a base.

Baez had a third of Detroit's hits as a team, recording his first three-hit performance since June 17. He's been hot in August with a .333/.333/.583 slash line over seven games this month. The veteran has had a bounceback campaign with a .727 OPS, 11 home runs and five stolen bases across 96 games. Last year, Baez posted just a .515 OPS in 80 regular-season games before eventually getting shut down due to a hip injury.