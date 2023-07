Baez went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 9-0 win over the Athletics.

Baez came into the contest just 2-for-20 over his last five games but was able to snap out of the funk. The shortstop has been hot and cold throughout his career, but he's been more on the cold side during his time in Detroit. He currently has a .596 OPS, which would be his lowest mark since recording a .551 OPS across 52 games as a 21-year-old rookie back in 2014.