Baez (finger) went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Monday's win over the Brewers.

Baez sprained his left middle finger on a slide into second base Saturday and was then scratched from the lineup Sunday. The shortstop looked fine in his return, and he's now 12-for-32 over his last 10 games to bring his season average up to .222. It's still been a disappointing start for Baez overall, though his recent stretch has been promising, and he appears to be healthy.