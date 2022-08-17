Baez went 1-for-4 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Guardians.

The pair of steals were a welcome sight for fantasy managers, but Baez has still remained a colossal disappointment in his first season in Detroit. Excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, Baez's .648 OPS is his lowest mark since he became a full-time MLB regular in 2016. Even his stolen-base output hasn't met expectations, as his seven steals thus far in 2022 put him well behind pace from matching the 18 steals he notched in 2021 between stops with the Cubs and Mets.