Baez went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, three total runs scored and six RBI in Tuesday's 10-9 win over the Red Sox in extra innings.

Baez delivered a three-run shot in the sixth inning, and then picked a great time to record his first multi-homer game of the season. The veteran went deep with two runners on again in the bottom of the 11th, erasing a two-run deficit and sending the Tigers home with a win. After a disappointing 2024 campaign, Baez has been much improved in 2025, as he now has a .319 batting average and .870 OPS through 34 games. He's doing this while also getting used to playing center field for the first time in his career, making his offensive output that much more impressive.