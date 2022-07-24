Baez (arm) is considered day-to-day after leaving Sunday's game against the Twins, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Baez was hit in the elbow by a pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning and initially remained in the game, but he struggled gripping a bat and was replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the sixth. Prior to his departure due to his upper arm contusion, he went 0-for-1 with a run. If the 29-year-old isn't ready to play in Monday's series opener against the Padres, Harold Castro and Willi Castro are candidates to fill in at shortstop.