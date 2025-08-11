Baez and Wenceel Perez are candidates to see more time in center field in the short term with Matt Vierling recently getting shut down with an oblique strain and Parker Meadows (quad) already on the injured list, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

While Meadows could be back within the next few weeks, the Tigers are worried that Vierling may miss the rest of the regular season. With both players out for the foreseeable future, Baez could see a larger role in center field. The veteran has primarily played the infield throughout his MLB career, though he's seen action in center for the first time in the majors, appearing in 37 games there to date. Baez's defensive versatility has been a big asset for him this year, and it appears he'll receive a slight bump in playing time as Detroit deals with some injuries.