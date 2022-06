Baez went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in a 5-1 win against the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Baez stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and none out in the third inning and crushed a Merrill Kelly curveball 459 feet to left center for his third homer in as many games. The knock extended the 29-year-old's hitting streak to modest eight games, during which Baez is 12-for-31 with four long balls and two doubles, upping his line to .216/.258/.378.