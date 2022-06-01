site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Javier Baez: Day off Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Baez isn't starting Wednesday against the Twins.
Baez will get a breather after he hit just .129 with a double, an RBI, a walk and eight strikeouts over the last eight games. Harold Castro will take over at shortstop and bat second.
