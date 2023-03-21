Baez rejoined the Tigers on Monday after hitting .368 with one home run, three doubles, six RBI and zero walks against three strikeouts over five games for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.

Baez was a standout performer for Puerto Rico in the tournament, as in addition to his exploits at the plate, he impressed with a few dazzling plays in the field at second base. He'll move back to his usual spot at shortstop now that he's back at Tigers camp, and the team brass will be hoping that the strong showing on the international stage will help invigorate Baez after he endured a rough first season in Detroit upon signing a six-year, $140 million deal last winter. Despite his excellent showing in the WBC, Baez hasn't carried that form over to the Grapefruit League, where he's slashing .136/.130/.227 with no walks and four strikeouts in eight games.