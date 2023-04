Baez was removed from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles due to swelling in his left middle finger, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The 30-year-old suffered the injury Saturday on a slide into second base during the first inning, and his finger swelled up overnight after playing through the injury. It's not believed to be a serious issue, and Baez is expected to be able to play Monday against the Brewers.