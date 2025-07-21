Baez (shoulder) exited Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers in the sixth inning with left shoulder soreness, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Baez was dealing with soreness in his previously injured left shoulder, which forced him to leave the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, finishing his night 0-for-2 with two strikeouts from the plate. The 32-year-old originally injured his shoulder sliding into home plate June 14 against the Reds, and he's been managing the issue since then. Baez said after the game Sunday that he "didn't want to keep playing with soreness" and in regards to a potential stint on the injured list, he said, "I don't think so. I think it'll get better day-to-day. I'll see how it feels tomorrow." The Tigers will begin a three-game series in Pittsburgh on Monday, and Baez will be worth keeping an eye on.