Baez went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Orioles.

Baez's season-long figures still don't look great, as he's batting .233 with a .575 OPS, but he's been better lately. Across his last 10 games, the shortstop is batting .310 with four RBI and four runs scored. He may not be able to return to the level he displayed earlier in his career with the Cubs, though Baez figures to keep trending upward after a slow start this year.