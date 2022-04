Baez went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Baez had a third of Detroit's six hits and drove in the team's only run Friday. The Tigers are struggling at 6-13 overall, and their 59 total runs are tied for the fewest in the league, so Baez hasn't been in a productive lineup so far. The shortstop is still doing his part with a .282/.317/.487 slash line and nine RBI across 10 games played.