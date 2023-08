Baez (bereavement) is expected back for the second game of Friday's doubleheader in Cleveland, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Baez will not be available for the first game as he makes his way back from Puerto Rico, where he was attending funeral services for his grandfather, but he is expected back in the lineup for the nightcap. Zach McKinstry is at shortstop for the afternoon tilt.