Baez went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Orioles.

Baez didn't have a great box score, but he was the lone offensive bright spot for the Tigers on a night the team only mustered five hits. The hit also extended his hitting streak to seven games, so it looks like the shortstop is getting going a little bit, though he's still only batting .200 for the season.