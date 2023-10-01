Baez went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Guardians.

It was a nice game for Baez but a disappointing season, as he finishes with a .592 OPS, nine home runs and 59 RBI across 136 games. Excluding the condensed 2020 campaign, it was the first time the shortstop finished with fewer than 10 long balls since 2015. Baez has so far not come close to living up to the six-year, $140 million contract he signed with the Tigers before the 2022 season, though he figures to be a regular again in 2024 and will look to turn things around in Detroit.